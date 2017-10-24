Lutron Introduces Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Kit

Lutron, a name that has led the charge in lighting solutions for decades, introduces a whole new way to bring your home into the 21st Century.

The Caséta Wireless Lighting System can control a number of comfort tools throughout the home, including lighting, window shades and more. The system offers a variety of solutions for homeowners -whether you’re looking to add on to existing homes or you’re in the middle of a build.

Pricing starts around $100 for plug-in solutions, which can be found at most hardware retailers throughout the state. For more information, visit CasetaWireless.com.