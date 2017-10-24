Lobos likely to keep quarterback rotation; hope to cut running back turnovers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos quarterback Lamar Jordan was named opening day starter when the season began, but it was not long before he was sharing the position. Jordan, now a senior, has shared the position since he was a freshman. He is sharing it once again, and admits sometimes it is hard to get into a rhythm when sharing.

“Usually it takes one or two series for the quarterback to get his rhythm,” said Jordan. “But with quarterback rotation you have to get it fast.”

Jordan has always struggled with throwing the football and back up Tevaka Tuioti has done the opposite. Tuioti has been able to make throws to keep the chains moving on a Lobo offense that has slowed from it’s pace of one season ago, when they led the nation in rushing yards per game. That fact has made a quarterback rotation more appealing to Davie.

“For Lamar it’s not ideal,” said Davie. “You know, I’ve been really impressed with Lamar and you know, we got five years with Lamar so we are pulling for him.”

Never being really fully entrenched in the starting role has Jordan looking over his shoulder, careful not to make a mistake that could take him out of the game.

“Yeah, of course it’s in the back of your mind, but like I said, I try not to think about it,” said Jordan. “I am just trying to go out there and make plays.”

The Lobos have made enough plays to win three games this season, but if they are to win three more and make a bowl game they will need to cut down on turnovers. In three prior combined seasons the Lobos had a total of 14 turnovers. They have already hit that mark in one season.

Lobos running back Richard McQuarley has really struggled hanging onto the football. A banged up hand and wrist has not helped.

“Let’s be honest, when you put the ball on the ground as he has in key moments, you know you have an obligation as a coach to all of a sudden… this isn’t working for us,” said Davie. “That was a back breaker Friday night. We got ourselves in a position to win that game and all of a sudden that ball is on the ground.”

Davie went on to say that no one feels as bad about some of the turnovers than McQuarley. He also gave McQuarley credit for being a strong character guy.

The 3-4 Lobos are at Wyoming on Saturday. The 4-3 Cowboys are 2-1 in Mountain West play. The Lobos are 1-3 in conference.

Saturday’s game has a start time of 5:32 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN U.