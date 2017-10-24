Lobo baseball players display their skills in front of MLB scouts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Scout Day saw representatives from all 30 major league baseball teams make a visit to Santa Ana Star Field Tuesday. The Lobos had 44 players show up to take cuts in the batting cage and display their skills with a ball and glove.

“Looking first of all for tools that jump out, whether it’s running or arm strength, their ability to hit, and then at the end we will get to evaluate some of the arms, some of the draft eligible arms that they have,” said Kansas City Royals scout Ken Munoz.

Players that are able to catch the eye of a scout can help their cause even further by playing well when the season starts in the spring.

“They kind of hold it in their hands with their performance this spring,” said Washington Nationals scout Mitch Sokol. “They have some kids out here with some tools and that’s what we are looking for.”

The Lobos will play their Cherry and Silver World Series starting Friday. The games at Santa Ana Field will start at 6 p.m. each evening and run until November 1.