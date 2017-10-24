John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

After seeing a cold front move through last night, expect cooler temperatures this afternoon. The cool down will be short lived as a westerly flow takes over for Wednesday. This will help temperatures rebound. The warm up continues for most of the state Thursday, but another cold front will start to move in.

That cold front will lead to much of the northeast hitting their daytime highs early in the day. Expect cooling temperatures through the day as the cold front sweeps across the state. The northern high terrain will have the opportunity to pick up some snow Thursday through early Friday. Some of the coolest air of the season will move in for Friday and the weekend.