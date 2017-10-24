Isleta from Gatewood to Bletcher closed due heavy deputy presence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Isleta Boulevard is closed in both directions from Gatewood Avenue to Bletcher Road due to heavy deputy presence, according to a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s tweet.

Armijo Elementary, Ernie Pyle Middle School and Kit Carson Elementary were on lockdown, but Albuquerque Public Schools recently tweeted out that the lockdown has been lifted.

Morning commuters are still advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

There is no other information at this time. KRQE New 13 will provide updates as they become available.

We should be learning more about the Isleta situation shortly. Police blocking off school access during lockdown. pic.twitter.com/JnS6m1pqzP — Fernanda Lopez (@Flopeznews) October 24, 2017

#happening now: huge BCSO presence on Isleta its blocked from Gatewood to Bletcher. Details in just a few on #KRQEMornings pic.twitter.com/NKUvc6rhJa — Fernanda Lopez (@Flopeznews) October 24, 2017

The lockdown at Armijo, Kit Carson and Ernie Pyle has been lifted! @BCSDSheriff — APS (@ABQschools) October 24, 2017

***Isleta Blvd CLOSED in both directions from Gatewood to Bletchler due to police activity***

Please avoid the area — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSDSheriff) October 24, 2017

