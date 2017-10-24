Isleta from Gatewood to Bletcher closed due heavy deputy presence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Isleta Boulevard is closed in both directions from Gatewood Avenue to Bletcher Road due to heavy deputy presence, according to a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s tweet.

Armijo Elementary, Ernie Pyle Middle School and Kit Carson Elementary were on lockdown, but Albuquerque Public Schools recently tweeted out that the lockdown has been lifted.

Morning commuters are still advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

There is no other information at this time. KRQE New 13 will provide updates as they become available.

