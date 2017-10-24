Informational meeting Tuesday for empty APS board seat applicants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A meeting to discuss the next step in filling the now empty seat on the Albuquerque Public Schools’ Board of Education is scheduled for Tuesday evening.

The deadline for people interested in applying for the position is approaching.

That informational meeting will happen at 5 p.m. at Atrisco Heritage Academy. It is for anyone interested in filling that seat and for community members to learn more about the process.

Analee Maestas’ seat on the board has been empty since the embattled board member announced her resignation two weeks ago.

It came after calls from Attorney General Hector Balderas, who claimed she was no longer fit for office.

Maestas is under investigation after State Auditor Tim Keller revealed hundreds of thousands of dollars were missing from La Promesa Early Learning Center, the charter school she founded and after a KRQE News 13 investigation which revealed Maestas used school funds to pay for a cleaning job at her house.

Now, the board must replace Maestas, who represented District 1. The board’s six members can appoint a replacement with a majority vote by November 24.

Those interested in the position have to live within District 1, be registered to vote and not work for the district.

They have until next Thursday, November 2 to submit their application, which includes a letter of intent, a questionnaire and resume.

That appointee will serve on the board until the next election in February and the elected person will finish off Maestas’ term which ends in 2019.

Next month, the board will hold a community forum at Rio Grande High School to introduce the applicants.