Great Lakes Aviation considers leaving Farmington airport

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico airport is at risk of losing its main flight provider.

The Farmington Daily Times reports that Great Lakes Aviation is considering ending its flights in and out of the Four Corners Regional Airport.

The airline is the only commercial air provider at the airport.

The mayor’s office says the airline is losing money flying out of Farmington because of regulations, leaving them to sell only nine seats on the 19 seat plane.

While the city is in discussion with Great Lakes, they are looking at other options.