Farmington woman accused of beating, starving foster child

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington foster mom has been arrested in an especially horrendous case of child abuse.

Hope Graciano is accused of beating an 11-year-old foster child with a bed frame because he didn’t get a math question right. The boy was left with a skull fracture, and two black eyes so swollen he couldn’t even see out of them.

Police discovered the abuse after Graciano took the boy to the hospital. They say while there, he mouthed to an officer, “Help me.”

Graciano claims the boy got the injuries while practicing soccer in the front yard, saying he hit his head on a railroad tie. However, the investigation shows the abuse has been ongoing.

Police found evidence the boy was peeing in boxes in his room because he was locked inside.

The boy says when his little sister was in Graciano’s care she pooped her pants and Graciano made her eat it. She then force fed the boy jalapenos and when he threw them up she made him eat his vomit.

Investigators also found evidence of starvation.

Graciano is out of jail after posting bond.

CYFD says Graciano was hired as a foster parent by a contracted agency. The company says Graciano had been a foster parent for two years.

They couldn’t say how many children she fostered because of child privacy laws, but say her licence has been revoked and they are conducting an internal investigation.

