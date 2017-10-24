‘Donut Boy’ travels to New Mexico to thank local police officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local police officers got a special visit from a 9-year-old who has become known as “Donut Boy.”

His birthday wish this year was to give back, and Tuesday that Florida boy traveled all the way to New Mexico to do it.

“All I wanted to do for my birthday was thank cops,” Tyler Carach said.

Tyler is a caped crusader on a mission.

“We’re in month 14, 20 states, over 31,000 donuts. It’s just been amazing,” Tyler’s mom, Sheena Carach, said.

It all started last summer when the Florida boy saw a group of deputies at a store and was inspired to treat them to donuts with his allowance money. Soon, he decided law enforcement officers everywhere could use a thank you.

“When we left I said I’m going to thank every cop in America,” Tyler said.

He quickly earned the nickname “Donut Boy,” traveling up and down the East Coast over the summer with his mom delivering donuts.

Now to celebrate his 10th birthday, Tyler’s hitting another 10 states in 10 days.

Tuesday, his journey brought him to Albuquerque where he filled bellies and spread good cheer around the police and sheriff’s departments.

Albuquerque Police heard that Tyler wants to be a K-9 officer when he grows up, so they brought along some reinforcements.

Tyler then found himself speechless when he got an unexpected phone call from Gov. Susana Martinez, thanking him.

His mom said it’s been an amazing journey.

“How many times in your life are you going to be able to do something that has this much of an impact that changes the lives of other people?” she said.

Tyler and his mom kicked off their 10-day trip Monday in Houston. Wednesday, they’re off to Phoenix.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps