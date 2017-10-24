Cowboys sign veteran kicker Mike Nugent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With Dan Bailey out with a groin strain, the Dallas Cowboys did not waste any time getting another kicker to fill in for Bailey, who will likely be out for a couple of weeks.

Tuesday, the Cowboys announced that they are signing veteran kicker Mike Nugent. Nugent tried out for the job with two other kickers.

The Cowboys made room for Nugent on the roster by releasing defensive end Damontre Moore. Moore missed the first two games of the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy after a DWI he picked up as a member of the Seattle Seahawks last December.

Moore played in three games this season.

Last Sunday, the Cowboys got a strong performance in all phases of the game. Mickey Spagnola of the Silver Star Nation says it was almost perfect.