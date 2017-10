ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says Coors Boulevard is closed in both directions at Pajarito Road.

Police say the closure is due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Information remains limited at this time.

