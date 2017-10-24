Budget-friendly costumes for the entire family are a hit on the KRQE catwalk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –When it comes to staying on-trend, fashion-forward, and creative with costumes one Halloween hot spot will deliver the goods without burning a hole in your wallet.

From new Halloween accessories and movie character costumes to secondhand authentic uniforms and wedding dresses, Savers thrift shop offers costume-hunters a variety of cost-effective and creative options. With the wide selection of affordable new and gently used costumes, accessories and seasonal home décor, it’s nearly impossible to leave empty-handed.

To prove how easy it is to find a great costume, models from every age group, including an infant, graced the KRQE studios with a mini-fashion show of found items from the Carlisle store.

For more information or store locations, visit the Savers website.