BioPark adds another giraffe to the herd

Baby-giraffe
Baby giraffe at the ABQ BioPark Zoo. (Photo: ABQ BioPark.)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo has added a new member to their giraffe family.

Camilla gave birth to a healthy female calf named Malika on Monday.

“The ABQ BioPark is thrilled to welcome another healthy calf to the giraffe herd,” said Erin Flynn, ABQ BioPark curator of mammals in a press release.  “This is Camilla’s first baby, but she was around for Kumi’s birth in 2015 and Jambazzi’s birth earlier this year. She has benefited from watching June, an experienced mother, give birth and rear her calves.”

Buccaneer is the father of the newborn and has sired a total of six claves including Jambazzi, who was born this summer. 

