ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect facing criminal sexual penetration and criminal sexual conduct charges of a minor.

The suspects name is Alfred Bennett, and BCSO says he also goes by the name Alfredo Bennett.

Deputies say he is known to the frequent the area of Central and Texas, specifically the Indian Cultural Center.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Wootton at 505-798-7000