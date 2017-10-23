Wrongful death lawsuit filed by slain Santa Fe deputy’s wife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The wife of slain Santa Fe County Deputy Jeremy Martin has filed a wrongful death lawsuit and it is not just against the fellow deputy who admits to shooting him.

Tai Chan shot Jeremy Martin in the back in a Las Cruces hotel in October of 2014 after a night of drinking. The two were on their way back from a prisoner transport.

Chan is awaiting a third trial on murder charges after two mistrials.

Sarah Martin has now filed suit against Chan, Dublin’s Street Pub (the bar where the two deputies were drinking that night), along with its parent company, the man who owns the liquor license and two employees there that night.

She alleges all are responsible in some manner for the death of her husband.

She says that the staff at one point should have intervened between Jeremy and Tai Chan due to their behavior but continued providing alcohol to them both.

Chan maintains the shooting was self-defense. His trial is scheduled for April.

