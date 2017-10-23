Wrongful death lawsuit filed by slain Santa Fe deputy’s wife

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The wife of slain Santa Fe County Deputy Jeremy Martin has filed a wrongful death lawsuit and it is not just against the fellow deputy who admits to shooting him.

Tai Chan shot Jeremy Martin in the back in a Las Cruces hotel in October of 2014 after a night of drinking. The two were on their way back from a prisoner transport.

Chan is awaiting a third trial on murder charges after two mistrials.

Sarah Martin has now filed suit against Chan, Dublin’s Street Pub (the bar where the two deputies were drinking that night), along with its parent company, the man who owns the liquor license and two employees there that night.

She alleges all are responsible in some manner for the death of her husband.

She says that the staff at one point should have intervened between Jeremy and Tai Chan due to their behavior but continued providing alcohol to them both.

Chan maintains the shooting was self-defense. His trial is scheduled for April.

__________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s