Video shows arrest of man who escaped from Santa Fe police station

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who escaped from a Santa Fe police station is still behind bars.

Newly released police video shows 28-year-old Ryan Martinez’s arrest. Police say he escaped by stacking chairs to the ceiling and climbing through the air ducts.

They say he then broke into a home near the Santa Fe Place Mall. The homeowners caught him stealing their jewelry.

Still in handcuffs, police say Martinez attacked the man, breaking his upper teeth, then pushed the man’s wife.

Martinez was later arrested.

