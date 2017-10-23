Valencia County Fire Department gets new lifesaving equipment

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – When you have a heart attack every second counts, and so does the equipment that first responders show up with. With that in mind, the Valencia County Fire Department upgraded lifesaving equipment.

“This was an upgrade of all of our current ‘defib’ units we’ve had for about 10 years,” said Valencia County Fire Chief Brian Culp\.

The new defibrillators have the ability to see the heart from 12 different angles, coach first responders through compressions, and transmit patient data real-time to hospitals in Albuquerque.

“We’ve been met at the door by the doctors. It really moves the process along,” said Culp.

This capability allows Valencia County emergency vehicles to mirror an ambulance. The new technology and equipment are helping ease an ambulance shortage.

“When we run out of ambulances, we initiate transport at that point. To be able to have these tools makes our responders more confident in these skills and provide a better quality service all around,” said Nicholas Moya, Division Chief of Valencia County Emergency Services.

Chief Culp says the training on the new equipment is complete and all vehicles are equipped with a unit — ready to answer the more than 5,000 medical calls they receive each year.

“When they run those EMS calls, they can get to those residents as quickly as possible and they can provide that care,” said Chief Culp.

The eight new units cost $6,000 each. Culp says these units are in perfect condition but aren’t brand new, saving the department $16,000 each.

