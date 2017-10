ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- UNM Football’s Corey Bojorquez has earned a major honor on Monday, as the senior punter was named Ray Guy Punter of the Week. As Bojorquez broke 3 UNM Football records on Friday against Colorado State.

He punted 3 times averaging 57.7 yards per kick that broke a school record. In 2 of his punts Bojorquez pinned CSU inside the 20, with one going 78 yards.