TedXABQWomen is Building Bridges

From the spines of their backs to the rich stories from their lips, the women of New Mexico inspire, empower and transform ideas into reality. They build bridges, cross them, and sometimes they even burn them. TEDxABQWomen 2017 explores the many aspects of this year’s theme—Bridges—through talks from local leaders, performances and audience engagement.

During this time of deep divides and rising global challenges, TEDxABQWomen 2017 brings together ideas from entrepreneurs, innovators, artists, and activists—bridge builders in our community who are shaping the future of New Mexico.

TedXABQWomen is happening Thursday, November 2 from 5-8 p.m. at the Historic KiMo Theater.

For more information, visit TedXABQ.com.