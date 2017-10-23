Surveillance camera catches home burglary suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – An Albuquerque couple whose home was broken into caught the whole thing on camera, but at least one man involved is still missing.

Mary Ann O’Brien and her husband didn’t think they would ever be the victims of a home burglary.

Luckily, their home surveillance system shows a suspect waving a flashlight into the front windows last week while the O’Briens were on vacation in Texas. The system alerted them to a person at the front door and another at the back.

O’Brien’s husband called police. Their son showed up and captured video of crews and a K-9 unit on scene.

Somehow, one of the men got away.

The O’Briens say the other was caught by police after nabbing a backpack and pillowcase full of keepsakes from their home office and bedroom.

The door of their back shed was also broken.

