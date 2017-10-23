Supreme Court reinstates convictions of Las Cruces sex offender

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The state Supreme Court has reinstated the convictions of a sex offender.

John Ochoa was accused of sexually assaulting four relatives in Las Cruces. A jury convicted him in two of the cases.

He later appealed, claiming his right to a speedy trial had been violated. The appeals court sided with him, overturning his convictions.

The Supreme Court how now re-instated Ochoa’s convictions, saying part of the delay in the case was caused by his attorneys and that the delay was not excessive given the factors of the case.

Ochoa is serving a 15-year sentence.

__________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps