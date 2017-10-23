Shipment of date-rape drug materials found headed to Artesia

By Published: Updated:

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators have tracked a shipment of materials used to make date-rape drugs to Artesia.

Customs and border patrol agents seized a significant shipment from a company in China, headed for an apartment complex in Artesia.

The package was labeled as printer ink, but tests showed it contained a vial of GBL, used in the manufacturing of the well-known date-rape drug GBH.

According to a federal warrant, customs officials seized ten other shipments sent from that address in China earlier this year, going to Arizona, Illinois and New York. They all contained GBL.

This month, Homeland Security agents searched the Canyonstone Apartments, where the Artesia shipment was headed.

That is where they say they found drug manufacturing materials, including multiple sedatives used to treat insomnia.

The person living in that apartment has not yet been charged.

__________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s