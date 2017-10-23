Shipment of date-rape drug materials found headed to Artesia

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators have tracked a shipment of materials used to make date-rape drugs to Artesia.

Customs and border patrol agents seized a significant shipment from a company in China, headed for an apartment complex in Artesia.

The package was labeled as printer ink, but tests showed it contained a vial of GBL, used in the manufacturing of the well-known date-rape drug GBH.

According to a federal warrant, customs officials seized ten other shipments sent from that address in China earlier this year, going to Arizona, Illinois and New York. They all contained GBL.

This month, Homeland Security agents searched the Canyonstone Apartments, where the Artesia shipment was headed.

That is where they say they found drug manufacturing materials, including multiple sedatives used to treat insomnia.

The person living in that apartment has not yet been charged.

