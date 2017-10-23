Referee shortage continues in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Referees are getting hard to find in New Mexico. One reason is because of how they are treated. Now, youth sporting events could be in jeopardy.

The New Mexico Activities Association says the shortage is near epidemic levels, and officials are needed in just about every sport.

Referee veteran of 40 years, Ken Murphy, feels the struggle of finding refs to call games across the state.

“I have a loss in strength and I find myself a little more tired because I was trying to make sure that every game was covered,” said Murphy.

Murphy believes several factors have led to the shortage of referees, including scheduling, pay, lack of interest and even angry fans.

“Some officials will quit because of how the fans will yell and how they’re treated,” said Murphy.

“It’s probably a little discouraging and they may not want to be out there,” said Dusty Young with the New Mexico Activities Association.

Young and NMAA implemented the Compete With Class Sportsmanship Initiative, which has led to less ejections of players and coaches. They now want to extend it to fans.

“If the fan and the spectator knows this is education based, positive reinforcement, positive comments are what high school sports are all about and hopefully we can change that trend with the negative behavior as well,” said Young.

The NMAA said it’s had to reschedule or even cancel some games because of a lack of officials, but so far no seasons are in jeopardy.However, that could be an issue down the road.

The problem is worse in different parts of the state, such as southern and eastern New Mexico.