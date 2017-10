ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM has reported an outage in the Albuquerque area affecting 1,312 customers Monday afternoon.

PNM says the outage spans from north to south between Marquette Avenue NE and Wenonah Avenue SE, and east to west between Frontage Road SE to Juan Tabo Boulevard NE.

Crews have been dispatched to the area and are working to fix the issue.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.