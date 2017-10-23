October 23rd Morning Rush: ‘Godfather of New Mexico music,’ Al Hurricane dies at 81

1. New Mexico music legend and icon Al Hurricane has died at the age of 81. He was known as the “Godfather of New Mexico Music,” and had been battling prostate cancer for a number of years. Al Hurricane started his professional singing career in the early 1950’s and would go on to record dozens of albums. He was even awarded a gold album for his first release. Hurricane and his son Al Hurricane Jr. wrapped up his farewell tour a few months ago. Hurricane leaves behind seven children. Funeral arrangements are still pending.

2. A young man who’s in the hospital after a carjacking that ended in a horrible crash is fighting for his life. D’Markus Blea and his girlfriend, Michelle Jaramillo, were on their way back to his mom’s house Saturday night. Police say suspects in a stolen Jeep ran multiple red lights, as they tried to get away from officers. They then hit their car at Eubank and Menaul. Blea, the passenger in a black car, was taken to UNM hospital in critical condition. The family has created a GoFundMe page to help pay for hospital expenses.

3. A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a clear sky.

4. Attorney generals from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation regarding gun permits. Legislation backed by the NRA would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in all states. Top prosecutors including AG Hector Balderas sent a letter to congressional leaders claiming it would lead to more violence.

5. Tuesday two local baseball players will be playing in the World Series. On Saturday night the Houston Astros defeated the New York Yankees in game seven of the American League Championship sending them to the World Series. Albuquerque Academy graduate Alex Bregman and former Rio Grande Raven Ken Giles play for the Astros. Houston faces the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one on Fox New Mexico, Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Morning’s Top Stories