NM Ski Swap Hits Expo NM

One of the most popular seasons in New Mexico is right around the corner… and we’re not talking about the holidays.

Sandia Peak Ski Patrol invites you to Expo New Mexico to their New Mexico Ski Swap October 28 & 29 for the best deals on gear and apparel. In addition to the most popular brands on the slopes, a number of ski resorts will be in attendance with killer deals on lift tickets and more.

The swap is also the perfect event for those that are just starting out on the slopes, as gently used gear will be on consignment. Admission is $2 with $5 parking on the Expo NM campus.

For more information, visit NMSkiSwap.org.