New Mexico Livestock Board inspector arrested for sexual assault of child

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – An inspector with the New Mexico Livestock Board has been arrested for the sexual assault of a child.

61-year-old George Donald, a longtime inspector in the Carlsbad area, is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

According to the Current-Argus, the boy claims they met online between December and May and at one point met at a truck stop in Vado and drove to a place he called “Donnie’s Office.” That is where the assault happened.

The Livestock Board’s interim executive director tells the Current-Argus he remains on leave during the investigation.

