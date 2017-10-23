New Mexico couple in stolen car accused of shooting at Arizona troopers

By Published: Updated:
Ray Saucedo and Tiffany Avalos
Ray Saucedo and Tiffany Avalos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  A New Mexico couple shot at troopers in Arizona, and then led them on a high-speed chase.

Authorities say the troopers were trying to make a traffic stop Sunday after they saw a car speeding an hour north of Phoenix. Troopers say the driver wouldn’t stop.

During the chase they say both shot at them from the car. The chase ended near a grocery store.

The driver has been identified as 25-year-old Ray Saucedo and his passenger is 30-year-old Tiffany Avalos. Authorities say the car they were in was reported stolen from Albuquerque.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s