New Mexico couple in stolen car accused of shooting at Arizona troopers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico couple shot at troopers in Arizona, and then led them on a high-speed chase.

Authorities say the troopers were trying to make a traffic stop Sunday after they saw a car speeding an hour north of Phoenix. Troopers say the driver wouldn’t stop.

During the chase they say both shot at them from the car. The chase ended near a grocery store.

The driver has been identified as 25-year-old Ray Saucedo and his passenger is 30-year-old Tiffany Avalos. Authorities say the car they were in was reported stolen from Albuquerque.

