Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast

A cold front will knock down temperatures on Tuesday across eastern and central sections of the state. Highs in Albuquerque will top out in the low 60s with breezy conditions and sunny skies. A warm up Wednesday and Thursday will push temperatures into the low 70s. A powerful cold front then comes through for the end of the work week. Albuquerque is likely to see its first freeze early Saturday morning. We could also pick up some northern mountain snow showers.

