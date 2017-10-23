Man dies after crash involving stolen vehicle; suspects face judge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of D’Markus Blea, the man hit by a group of teens in a stolen car early Saturday, confirms that he has died.

Albuquerque Police said a group of five teenagers and a 12-year-old were in a stolen Jeep on Saturday morning when they crashed into another car at Eubank and Menaul.

Blea and his girlfriend, Michelle Jaramillo, were in that car. Both had serious injuries. Blea’s family is outraged after losing him so soon.

“It was a group of teenagers, it just made it hurt even more,” said Wayne Mumford, Blea’s father.

Blea’s family said he was on life support for two days after the crash before he passed away. On Monday, two of the three teenagers charged for the crash appeared before a judge. Matthew Nieto and Quontez Kuvinka, who were passengers in the car, have been charged with conspiracy and tampering with evidence.

A judge ordered the teens to remain in custody. The driver of the stolen car, Domonic Rougemont, was injured in the crash and has yet to be booked into MDC by police.

The Albuquerque Police Department said on Friday, the teens carjacked someone at the Tierra Pointe Apartments, stealing a Jeep that they later crashed.

“The first thing you gotta do is give up your keys, give up your car because it’s not worth dying,” said Richard Marquez, who lives at the Tierra Pointe Apartments.

Residents are terrified after police said the teens carjacked one of their neighbors.

“Teenagers are doing this just to make bank,” said another neighbor.

Court records show the driver of the stolen Jeep, Rougemont, and the front seat passenger, Kuvinka, have a criminal past together. In June, the pair were on juvenile probation. A criminal complaint states detectives located the men at a house in northeast Albuquerque. Police also found two stolen guns at the home.

According to the complaint, police were arresting Rougemont, Kuvinka said, “One’s mine, I’ll take my gun charge.”

Rougemont was also charged in June 2016 for robbery. Charges for both cases ended up being dismissed.

APD said the other three juveniles in the stolen car — a 17, 13, and 12-year-old — were released to their families. The district attorney could later decide to charge them.

Police said they will seek at least vehicular homicide for the driver Dominic Rougemont, now that Blea has died. As for Kuvinka and Nieto, police said it’s up to the district attorney if they will face the same charges.

