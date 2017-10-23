Las Vegas firehouse part of ‘Vote Your Main Street’ campaign

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Las Vegas, New Mexico wants to restore and transform an old firehouse but they need your help to do it.

Main Street de Las Vegas was invited to apply for up to $150,000 from the National Trust for Historic Preservation to restore a historic building with cultural importance for the community.

They hope to turn the firehouse into a museum for visitors and locals.

Las Vegas’ application was selected to be one of 25 downtown main street projects participating in the Partners in Preservation competition.

This competition is an initiative created by the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express. It aims to engage the public in preserving and increase awareness of America’s historic places and their role in sustaining local communities.

The public can participate in the campaign to #VoteYourMainStreet and decide which sites should receive preservation funding from American Express.

The sites with the most votes at the end of the period will be awarded grants until the full $2 million is distributed.

