Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a clear sky. Sunshine will dominate today with no significant rain or snow anywhere within statelines. Afternoon temperatures will be warmer than what was felt over the weekend – expect widespread 60s, 70s & 80s (most of us ~5° warmer than Sunday). An incoming cold front will make its approach into the Northeast Plains late day… pushing southwest over NM tonight into Tuesday. As the front swings through, expect breezy to windy conditions (canyon winds expected in the ABQ-metro overnight).

TUESDAY: The mentioned cold front will finish clearing the state by Tuesday afternoon… leaving behind a much cooler airmass. Expect high temperatures to be 5°-10° cooler than Monday, leaving many of us within a few degrees of average (Albuquerque: 65°). Sunshine will once again blanket the state with no rain or snow expected.

LATE WEEK: A second, stronger cold front is slated to move in Thursday night into Friday. This front will drop our temps even further… with most of us below seasonal normals Friday afternoon. A few spot showers may develop over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains… but the majority of us can expect the sunny conditions to stay.