John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

The week begins with warm temperatures, 5° – 15° above average for this time of year. However, a cold front will move in to knock temperatures back by a few degrees. As the front moves in, expect occasionally gusty winds, especially Monday night and early Tuesday. Cooler air moves in for Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will bounce back Wednesday and Thursday.

Another storm system will pass well north of New Mexico, dropping down another back door cold front Thursday night. This will cool temperatures once again for Friday. A northerly flow will set up for the weekend keeping temperatures on the cool side through the weekend.