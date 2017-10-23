Homeowner claims city mistakenly green-tagged shoddy roof work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When something is broken, you try to fix it. An Albuquerque homeowner hired roofers and then had the city inspect their work, but he said the roofing company and the city dropped the ball.

Michael Orshan and his wife bought their house in the Heights two years ago and saw a need for a new roof.

“We interviewed a number of roofers and we chose one and we picked a date. Late May, early June,” homeowner Michael Orshan said.

Orshan said it was a three-day job.

“Halfway through the first day it was raining and it started raining inside the house to the point where we had to start mopping up the floors because they didn’t have a tarp,” Orshan said.

He said despite the rain, the roofing company finished the job on time, but Orshan didn’t think it was done right.

“We requested an investigation on our roof, and (CID) transferred this investigation to the City of Albuquerque,” Orshan said.

The city inspected Orshan’s roof while he was on vacation. When he got back, he found a green tag on his porch. He said the city told him they did a proper inspection from the ground – not climbing onto the roof – and didn’t find any code violations.

“We do not have our inspectors set ladders. If a ladder is required but isn’t available we do not pass the job until one is available and properly placed,” said Land Clark, with the City of Albuquerque.

This time, Orshan said he didn’t call. Instead, he physically went to the city’s offices to request another inspection. The second time around – and using a ladder Orshan provided – the inspector found the deck was old wood.

The city then issued a notice of violation to Honorable Roofing Company that stated,”we apologize for issuing a passing tag on non-code compliant work.”

However, Orshan said the ceiling inside his house is already water damaged.

KRQE News 13 tried to call the roofing company to get their side of the story, but have not heard back.

Orshan spent more than $15,000 on re-roofing his house. He said he is looking at taking legal action against the contracting company.

