Griego and Mendoza are back in action on November 11th

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been seven months since both undefeated fighters Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego and Brian “La Bala” Mendoza have been in the ring. The two are now excited to get their chance back in the ring on November 11 in the “Battle for the Brave” fight card.

“It’s a positive and a negative as well, not fighting this long cause the positive is of course I will be that much more hungry, but the negative is during that time I could be building up wins,” said Matthew Griego, who is 7-0 in his professional career with six KO’s.

Brian Mendoza is getting antsy, as the fighter just recently was scratched from a fight in Tennessee. He doesn’t have a fighter yet for this upcoming card, but the 15-0 (10 KO”S) fighter believes he will have an opponent soon. When having these long layoffs the question of ring rust comes up, and Mendoza doesn’t believe that it will affect him one bit.

“The last time I fought it was nine months without a fight and people were worried about ring rust and that was actually one of my sharpest performances. People actually said that they noticed how bad I wanted to hurt my opponent and it’s going to happen again, you are going to see an even sharper performance this time out,” said Brian Mendoza.

This fight card will be November 11 and will be at the State Fair Grounds.