Game Cooking with ICAN

It’s hunting season- which means it’s the perfect time to experiment with gamier meats in your favorite dishes.

Nicole Jaynes from the Bernalillo County Cooperative Extension Services is in the Builders Source Kitchen with a fresh take on posole, utilizing deer instead of pork. This is just one of many options available for substitution in some of New Mexico’s most popular dishes.

Classes are offered on a demand basis and now is the perfect time to learn some new recipes for winter.

For more information, visit BernalilloExtension.NMSU.edu.