For The Family: Art Attack

Bring out your inner artist and creativity this Halloween by visiting Art Attack located at 3137 San Mateo northeast. New Mexico Living chatted with Maureen Rader, Owner of Art Attack from pottery to wall mosaics they offer a variety of fun for everyone! Art Attack is open seven days a week Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6p.m., no experience necessary.

The main studio is open for walk-ins while scheduled classes require online registration at artattacknm.com. Art Attack will be open on Tuesday for Halloween and anyone is welcome to come dressed in their best costume.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living