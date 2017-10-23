First billboard for medical marijuana appears in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a first for the outdoor advertising industry in New Mexico – a billboard promoting medical marijuana.

These billboards will soon be popping up around the metro. It features the medical marijuana company Pur-Life with its campaign slogan “This is medicine.”

It’s the first time Clear Channel has approved a medical marijuana billboard in the state.

Pur-Life says they hope the ads will remove the stigma behind marijuana and bring awareness to how it can help people suffering from debilitating conditions.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps