First billboard for medical marijuana appears in Albuquerque

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a first for the outdoor advertising industry in New Mexico – a billboard promoting medical marijuana.

These billboards will soon be popping up around the metro. It features the medical marijuana company Pur-Life with its campaign slogan “This is medicine.”

It’s the first time Clear Channel has approved a medical marijuana billboard in the state.

Pur-Life says they hope the ads will remove the stigma behind marijuana and bring awareness to how it can help people suffering from debilitating conditions.

