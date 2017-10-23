Dozens of balloonists celebrate successful weekend at 2nd Annual Animas Valley Balloon Rally

By Published:

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Balloonists are likely heading back home Monday morning after a successful Animas Valley Balloon Rally where colors filled the skies over Durango.

AVBR kicked off Thursday night with a pilot dinner being held.

On Friday morning, at least a half-dozen balloons were able to take off for Media Day thanks to perfect weather conditions.

At night, hundreds flooded the streets of Downtown Durango where a Balloon Glow was held. Three balloons, including Humpty Dumpty, were able to inflate and light up the nighttime sky for all to see.

Unfortunately, strong winds prevented the balloons from even being inflated on Saturday at the morning rally and the evening glow.

AVBR ended on a good note, thanks to perfect weather Sunday morning, with all the balloons cleared to launch.

It was the event’s second year. Organizers reporting much larger crowds than last year. Even our own KRQE reporter Sara Yingling was there.

