City councilors request performance, expenditures review into federal monitor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He’s in charge of enforcing the Department of Justice guidelines for the Albuquerque Police Department. Now, a group of city councilors want to know if they are getting their money’s worth from the court appointed federal monitor.

Councilor Ken Sanchez says he’s happy with APD’s progress in the last three years, but wants to make sure we’re not spending more money than we need to as a city.

James Ginger was brought on to work with APD to make sure they follow the terms outlined in the settlement agreement with the Department of Justice two years ago.

APD entered the agreement after the feds found a pattern of using excessive force.

Ginger’s contract would cost tax payers about $4.4 million over the course of four years. So far, Ginger has been paid more than $3 million.

Monday, city councilors Brad Winter, Don Harris and Ken Sanchez got together to ask the city’s Internal Auditor to conduct an independent review of Ginger’s contract. The councilors say they want to make sure tax payer dollars are being well spent.

“This is too important of an issue and we as tax payers are spending millions upon millions of dollars to make sure we have the very best police department in this country,” said Councilor Sanchez.

Councilor Sanchez says in Ginger’s contract, he agreed to work and live in Albuquerque almost 200 days a year. However, they say he hasn’t honored that and averages only 42 days a year.

On top of that, many taxpayers have told Councilman Brad Winter they want to know where the money is going.

“The neighborhood residents… there was a big concern about how much money we’re spending and how long it’s taking,” said Councilor Winter.

KRQE News 13 reached out to James Ginger to see if he was aware of the council members’ concerns. He said he was not allowed to comment.

According to the city, so far this year Federal Monitor James Ginger has spent four out of 295 days in Albuquerque.

