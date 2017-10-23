City asks for public input on federal funding for housing & development

Albuquerque, NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is giving citizens the change to help plan $34 million in federal funds for housing and community development.

Community meetings will be held throughout the week to allow for public comment from individuals, local public service organizations and other stakeholders interested in the needs of the community.

This input will be used to plan the City’s Five Year Consolidation Plan.

The consolidated planning process is a way for the community to identify housing and community development priorities and decide where to focus federal funding.

Anyone interested is invited to attend any of the five meetings.

