Astros head to World Series with two players from New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two local baseball players will be playing in the World Series Tuesday at 6 p.m.

On Saturday night, the Houston Astros defeated the New York Yankees in Game 7 of the American Leauge Championship Series.

Former Albuquerque Academy graduate Alex Bregman and Rio Grande High School graduate Ken Giles play for the Astros.

Both Bregman and Giles have made major contributions to the team. They have had big moments throughout the season and both have not forgotten where they came from.

“It’s an honor, I love being from New Mexico. It’s a hard-working place, a blue-collar place. I love being able to represent them and I try and play, I play hard every day all the people that have helped me in New Mexico to get to this point,” said Houston third baseman Alex Bregman.

“We are showing what New Mexico players can do out there in the big leagues,” said Houston closing pitcher Ken Giles.

They have both worked very hard to get where they are today and believe that more players from New Mexico will make an appearance in the MLB.

Houston faces the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1. According to the Associated Press, the Dodgers have not played the Astros since 2015. Before that, they met in 2012 when Houston was still in the National League.

