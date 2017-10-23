Astros head to World Series with two players from New Mexico

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two local baseball players will be playing in the World Series Tuesday at 6 p.m.

On Saturday night, the Houston Astros defeated the New York Yankees in Game 7 of the American Leauge Championship Series.

Former Albuquerque Academy graduate Alex Bregman and Rio Grande High School graduate Ken Giles play for the Astros.

Both Bregman and Giles have made major contributions to the team. They have had big moments throughout the season and both have not forgotten where they came from.

“It’s an honor, I love being from New Mexico. It’s a hard-working place, a blue-collar place. I love being able to represent them and I try and play, I play hard every day all the people that have helped me in New Mexico to get to this point,” said Houston third baseman Alex Bregman.

“We are showing what New Mexico players can do out there in the big leagues,” said Houston closing pitcher Ken Giles.

They have both worked very hard to get where they are today and believe that more players from New Mexico will make an appearance in the MLB.

Houston faces the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1. According to the Associated Press, the Dodgers have not played the Astros since 2015. Before that, they met in 2012 when Houston was still in the National League.

__________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s