APS: Albuquerque High student allegedly robbed at gunpoint

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools sent a letter to parents after reports an Albuquerque High School student was robbed at gunpoint.

The student claims he was forced into a car then robbed Friday morning while on his way to the bus stop near Carlisle and Gibson.

The student described the car as a small, red vehicle with two Hispanic women and a Hispanic man inside.

APS Police and the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating and have since stepped up patrols in the area.

Below is the text of the letter APS sent to parents of students at schools in the area:

Dear Parents and Guardians: I wanted to make you aware of an incident in which an Albuquerque High School student allegedly was forced into a car by gunpoint and robbed on his way to the bus stop near Carlisle and Gibson around 6:30 a.m. Friday. The student was released by his abductors a short while later. He was unharmed, though he was quite shaken by the experience. The car was described as a small, red-colored vehicle. The abductors were described as two Hispanic females and one Hispanic male. The car was driven by one of the females. APS Police are investigating along with the Albuquerque Police Department. They also have stepped up patrol in the neighborhood. This is a very serious situation and we are thankful that no one was harmed. We are asking that our students be especially vigilant as they walk to and from school or the bus stop, and we discourage them from walking alone. Please contact us if you have questions or if you or your child has any additional information to share.

