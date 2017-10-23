Albuquerque business warns others to keep watch for pair of thieves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A downtown Albuquerque business is warning other businesses to keep an eye out for two thieves.

The owner of Duran’s Central Pharmacy says two women came in last week. While workers were busy helping customers, the women helped themselves to hundreds of dollars worth of goods.

“I was very surprised at how blatant they were. They didn’t even really look around. They just started putting stuff in their pockets. They looked like professionals,” owner Mona Ghattas said.

The owner says after posting a surveillance picture of the two women she has received tips. She has turned that information over to police.

