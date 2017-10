ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An accident with injuries has closed the right two lanes on I-40 westbound on Wyoming.

The Albuquerque Police and Fire Department are on-scene of the accident.

There are no other details at this time.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps