Woman comes home to find pet birds killed, piled up

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman says she came home to a disturbing sight; two dozen of her pet birds killed and piled up.

The woman, who lives near Taos, says one duck survived, but her other ducks, chickens and geese did not make it.

She says it does not look like there are bite marks. The way they were stacked up makes her think a person did it, not an animal.

“I was like, what happened here, you know? And I’m heartbroken because I’ve raised them from when they were babies…some of them I bought that were the size of a marble,” she said.

She says she reported it to law enforcement and they are looking into it.

