Victim in carjacking crash fighting to cling onto life

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – His family says his life was just getting started and now, he’s fighting for it. Police say it started with a carjacking two nights ago that ended in a nasty crash.

Police say carjacking suspects were trying to get away from officers when they ran a red light and crashed into another car at Eubank and Menaul Saturday night.

Demarcus Blea was a passenger in the car the suspects hit.

Police say an 18 year old stole it the night before at the Tierra Pointe Apartments near Coors and Interstate 40.

It wasn’t until the next day when police saw the stolen Jeep and chased after it. That chase lasted for about 15 miles from the West Side, to Northeast Albuquerque where the crash happened.

The impact left the car that Blea and his girlfriend were in badly damaged.

Blea’s family says the 23 year old is now brain dead and on life support. His aunt, Serena Blea, says she doesn’t know how she’s going to go on without her nephew.

“He was like my own child. I can’t bear the thought of losing him. He’s my baby,” she said.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for expenses like, hospital bills. They also say his girlfriend is in critical condition, but she’s expected to make a full recovery.