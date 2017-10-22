Toys for Tots campaign kicks off with motorcycle run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 2,000 motorcycles roared through the Metro this morning, kicking off the annual Toys for Tots campaign.

The run started at the Walmart in Bernalillo and wrapped up at Thunderbird Harley Davidson in Albuquerque.

It was the charitable organization’s first toy drive of the season, collecting holiday gifts for kids in need.

“The amount of support for the kids in the community from people is just unbelievable. We just hope they keep it up and help us all the way up until the middle of December when we give kids a really good Christmas,” said coordinator Paul Caputo.

Toys for Tots will be accepting donations at various locations through December 15.