SSN: Cowboys win big in Week 7 over 49ers 40-10

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Dallas Cowboys bettered to 3-3 on the season after defeating the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium 40-10. The Cowboys totally controlled this game on all 3 fazes of the game.

Offensivley the team looked great, as Ezekiel Elliot finished with 3 touchdowns, and broke off some big plays for touchdowns. Dak Prescott also finished with 3 TD’s and also tacked on 234 yards passing.

The Cowboys will now head into week 8 preparing for their matchup with the Redskins in Washington.