SSN: Cowboys win big in Week 7 over 49ers 40-10

In this Oct. 8, 2017, photo, Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (21) ad quarterback Dak Prescott (4) run off the field celebrating during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas. Elliott on Tuesday, Oct. 17, was granted another legal reprieve in the running back's fight to avoid a six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations, clearing him to play Sunday at San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Dallas Cowboys bettered to 3-3 on the season after defeating the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium 40-10. The Cowboys totally controlled this game on all 3 fazes of the game.

Offensivley the team looked great, as Ezekiel Elliot finished with 3 touchdowns, and broke off some big plays for touchdowns. Dak Prescott also finished with 3 TD’s and also tacked on 234 yards passing.

The Cowboys will now head into week 8 preparing for their matchup with the Redskins in Washington.