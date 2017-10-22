Police: Driver goes through construction barricade, passenger killed in crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a driver will face charges of vehicular homicide after a fatal crash on I-40 early Sunday.

Police say the crash happened around 2:13 a.m. They say the driver was going eastbound on I-40 at Rio Grande when she drove through construction barricades and crashed into a parked backhoe.

The passenger in the vehicle died from his injuries on scene, police said.

The driver was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital for non-lifethreatening injuries.

Police say is appears alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash. They say once the driver is released form the hospital, she will be arrested for vehicular homicide.

The crash closed I-40 eastbound at Rio Grande for several hours. The interstate reopened just before 6 a.m.